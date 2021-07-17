AFFRIEL SIMPLE MONOLINE SCRIPT FONT | NGAPAKSTUDIO.COM

Ngapak Studio

AFFRIEL SIMPLE MONOLINE SCRIPT FONT

Affriel is a simple monoline font with a modern handlettering that perfect for your project.
Affriel is perfect for branding projects, wedding, wedding invitation, logo, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, invitation, stationery and any projects that need handlettering monoline typeface taste.

click link below to buy commercial license:
https://ngapakstudio.com/product/affriel/

