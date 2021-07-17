Video-based News App

Hello, Dribbblers

I came up with this solution for following challenge-

The Challenge: Design a mobile app for today’s generation of news consumers. Try and put your finger on how millennials consume and share content. NewsIndia doesn’t want to be dogmatic about “how they’ve always done things.” They want to break new ground, they want this new site to take a few risks and they’re counting on you to bring change to the industry.

