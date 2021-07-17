தீரன்(theeran) is a tamil word meaning "Brave & fearless". Many of the concept / futuristic bikes generally have "a" language in it. Thought it would be cool to use my language instead. This is a cropped up view of the entire work. (I know, its kinda obvious).

Hope you find this intriguing. TYTC

https://www.instagram.com/lagnesh_rorschach/