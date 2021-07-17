7

Lyft.com Search Bar & Web Mode Selector

7
7
  • Save
Lyft.com Search Bar & Web Mode Selector new customer business ux straightforward simple easy frictionless friction website web aso seo search lyft
Download color palette

Created the Lyft Search Team and Lyft SEO/ASO Team and worked with them to implement a robust web client and frictionless search experience in order to reduce app download friction for first time riders. Worked out pretty well as you can now order your first ride entirely through lyft.com - Have you tried it yet?

note: These are client implementation screenshots, not Figma mockups

If you like it, don't hesitate to click "L" 💗 or "F".

Sprocket Bicycle App on Android
Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Tumblr
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on FB

895c5d1b355cf20d0389884511fe0f7e
Rebound of
Lyft Android Auth Redesign 2020
By 7
7
7
@Sprocket @7design

More by 7

View profile
    • Like