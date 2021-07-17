Lyft.com Search Bar & Web Mode Selector

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Created the Lyft Search Team and Lyft SEO/ASO Team and worked with them to implement a robust web client and frictionless search experience in order to reduce app download friction for first time riders. Worked out pretty well as you can now order your first ride entirely through lyft.com - Have you tried it yet?
note: These are client implementation screenshots, not Figma mockups
