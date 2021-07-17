Rotters a modern brush font

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Rotters is a modern brush font with handwritten style and natural rough dry brush strokes.
Rotters perfect for logo, signature, quote, branding projects, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, invitation, stationery, and many more project.
To access the alternate glyphs, you need a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator CS, Adobe Photoshop CC, Adobe Indesign and Corel Draw.
In Zip Package :
– Rotters otf
– Rotters ttf
– Rotters woff
Comes with feature :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Alternate & Ligature
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols
If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email me at putra.designer@gmail.com
Hope you enjoy with our font!
Thanks!
PutraCetol Design Studio
