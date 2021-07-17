Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
VASK®️

trakel®

VASK®️
VASK®️
Hire Me
  • Save
trakel® typography letter monogram gradient minimalist simple mark logo design startup concept symbol minimal icon branding vector logomark brand logo
trakel® typography letter monogram gradient minimalist simple mark logo design startup concept symbol minimal icon branding vector logomark brand logo
Download color palette
  1. trakel2222.jpg
  2. trakel33.jpg

T + 🚲 concept.
-
I hope you love it, I would like to know in the comments what you think and what concept you would like me to explore.
-
Would you like to work with me to create or renew your entire brand? I am available for new projects, write me here:

vaskdesign.contact@gmail.com
-
See more of my work:

99designs | Behance | Instagram

VASK®️
VASK®️
It's the moment of the extraordinary.
Hire Me

More by VASK®️

View profile
    • Like