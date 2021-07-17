Aquascapers web page design

Hey ya'll, here is some random stuff ive been doing. its a website design for aquarium/aquascaping. hope you like it. if you wanna check out the full thing...

https://www.figma.com/file/i2fCqfNYpMzJGpVRuH0vEX/Aquascaping-webpg?node-id=0%3A1

Open to work/freelance