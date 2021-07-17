Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sajjad Mohammadi Nia

Communication Platform

Sajjad Mohammadi Nia
Sajjad Mohammadi Nia
  • Save
Communication Platform mac management admin panel blur gallery microphone microsoft desktop web design minimal ux ui black dark light figma team remote dashboard platform
Communication Platform mac management admin panel blur gallery microphone microsoft desktop web design minimal ux ui black dark light figma team remote dashboard platform
Communication Platform mac management admin panel blur gallery microphone microsoft desktop web design minimal ux ui black dark light figma team remote dashboard platform
Download color palette
  1. communication-platform-s01-010.png
  2. communication-platform-s02-010.png
  3. communication-platform-s03-010.png

Hello everyone!
I would like to share with you concept of dashboard for business communication platform.

My Twitter and Instagram profile

Sajjad Mohammadi Nia
Sajjad Mohammadi Nia
📽 🏀 🎧 🍳 🌧 🐱 🎮 🎨

More by Sajjad Mohammadi Nia

View profile
    • Like