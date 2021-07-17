Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Eka

Minotorus Alternative Logo

Eka
Eka
  • Save
Minotorus Alternative Logo blue minimalist bull minotorus cryptocurrency trading investment branding logo design
Download color palette

The alternative logo design made by me was minotorus.com, a cryptocurrency and financial investment website. Minotorus in Greece myth was a bull monster. Bull in trading/investment means a condition when the market do uptrend.

Eka
Eka

More by Eka

View profile
    • Like