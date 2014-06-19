Steve Engert

Publicolor letterhead palette color identity branding spectrum vignelli
Color palette for Publicolor's new identity, as shown on their internal letterhead. Original logo developed by Vignelli Associates, I am working with Publicolor to expand what they've created into a full branding system.

The palette was seen and approved by the late Massimo Vignelli, who is very much missed.

Posted on Jun 19, 2014
