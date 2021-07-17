Rendy Vickriansyah

File Manager App

Rendy Vickriansyah
Rendy Vickriansyah
  • Save
File Manager App uiux mobile dribbble filemanager file ux mobile ui uiuxdesign mobileui design ui design ui
Download color palette

Hello everyone!
.
I want to share my exploration concept about file manager app.
.
kindly comment and share your feedback.
.
If you have something to discuss, feel free to reach me out on Instagram or mail me at rendyvickrian@gmail.com
.
Thanks a lot!

Rendy Vickriansyah
Rendy Vickriansyah

More by Rendy Vickriansyah

View profile
    • Like