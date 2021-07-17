Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Srivathson Thyagarajan

Microsoft Defender Icons

Srivathson Thyagarajan
Srivathson Thyagarajan
Hire Me
  • Save
Microsoft Defender Icons glassmorphism antivirus defender windows microsoft branding logo illustration vector design concept dailyuichallenge
Microsoft Defender Icons glassmorphism antivirus defender windows microsoft branding logo illustration vector design concept dailyuichallenge
Download color palette
  1. Microsoft Defender Icons - White B.png
  2. Microsoft Defender Icons - Black B.png

Day #17 of 30

This is the 15-th such shot of Microsoft Icon Designs using glassmorphism concept. This shot is part of a series of its own giving a new life to Microsoft icons.
Presented here, is the Microsoft Defender Icons.

Like it? Press L and leave a comment. Feedback is most welcome as that keeps me motivated.

Srivathson Thyagarajan
Srivathson Thyagarajan
In the business of designing positive UX and I like grids!
Hire Me

More by Srivathson Thyagarajan

View profile
    • Like