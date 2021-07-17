Eka

CP's 2nd Alternative Logo

branding minimaist gold hanger fashion apparel logo design
This is my second alternative logo design of an apparel company called Collection Plate. There is an apparel touching in its logo, such as hanger which merge with the CP letter. It means designer wish CP company will hang and above the competitors.

