Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Eka

CP's 1st Alternative Logo

Eka
Eka
  • Save
CP's 1st Alternative Logo minimalist fashion apparel branding logo design
Download color palette

This is my alternative logo design for an apparel company called Collection Plate. I put an apparel touch like giving zip design between C and P letter.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 17, 2021
Eka
Eka

More by Eka

View profile
    • Like