Caprice Hong

Rekindle App Icon

Caprice Hong
Caprice Hong
  • Save
Rekindle App Icon rekindle app icon flame vector ios mobile flat
Download color palette

Teaser app icon I've been working on for Rekindle!
We're still in stealth but you can sign up for the beta today @ www.rekindleapp.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2014
Caprice Hong
Caprice Hong

More by Caprice Hong

View profile
    • Like