Lyft 2nd Generation eBikes ⚡

Proud to say that I worked on the 2nd Generation of Lyft's eBikes. My contributions included: hi-viz white paint job, reflectorized paint, seat adjustment handle, expanded battery, beefed up automated drivetrain, front indicator light, reflective tire sidewalls, lyft branding on the bike, and locking mechanism. Take a ride if you find one, let me know how it goes!
note: these are production screenshots not Figma mockups
