7

Lyft 2nd Generation eBikes ⚡

7
7
  • Save
Lyft 2nd Generation eBikes ⚡ tech lightcycle ride service hardware testing design industrial design white bicycle bike rideshare bikeshare lyft
Lyft 2nd Generation eBikes ⚡ tech lightcycle ride service hardware testing design industrial design white bicycle bike rideshare bikeshare lyft
Download color palette
  1. lyft new ebike 1.png
  2. image 1.png

Proud to say that I worked on the 2nd Generation of Lyft's eBikes. My contributions included: hi-viz white paint job, reflectorized paint, seat adjustment handle, expanded battery, beefed up automated drivetrain, front indicator light, reflective tire sidewalls, lyft branding on the bike, and locking mechanism. Take a ride if you find one, let me know how it goes!

note: these are production screenshots not Figma mockups

If you like it, don't hesitate to click "L" 💗 or "F".

Sprocket Bicycle App on Android
Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Tumblr
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on FB

7
7
@Sprocket @7design

More by 7

View profile
    • Like