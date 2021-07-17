Lyft 2nd Generation eBikes ⚡

Proud to say that I worked on the 2nd Generation of Lyft's eBikes. My contributions included: hi-viz white paint job, reflectorized paint, seat adjustment handle, expanded battery, beefed up automated drivetrain, front indicator light, reflective tire sidewalls, lyft branding on the bike, and locking mechanism. Take a ride if you find one, let me know how it goes!

note: these are production screenshots not Figma mockups

If you like it, don't hesitate to click "L" 💗 or "F".

