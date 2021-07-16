Chandra Kurniawan

Andria ( Hand Drawn SVG Color Font )

Andria ( Hand Drawn SVG Color Font ) logo illustration otf
Introducing Andria, a color font with smooth rounded hand drawn style, and bright color options too.

Andria is perfect to be used as video title, product names display, on a packaging, commercial title banners and all advertisement need.

Standard Uppercase and Lowercase, Alternates, Ligatures, Numeric, Punctuation’s and Symbols are all ready to use.

Enjoy!

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
