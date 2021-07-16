Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
if you die under the rose, you will be a romantic ghost

if you die under the rose, you will be a romantic ghost illustration octane c4d
There is an old Chinese saying that "if you die under the rose, you will be a romantic ghost.". Ha ha ha, I call it death bloom

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
