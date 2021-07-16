Q Modern Logo Branding - Logo Designer

QURETN is a cloud-based marketing data aggregation system which allows users to connect to a range of marketing platforms, business intelligence (BI) and data visualization systems, without needing help from developers.

More than 70 native integrations are offered, including Google AdWords, Analytics, BigQuery, Data Studio, Looker, Tableau, Power BI, Excel, and more.

