Q Modern Logo Branding - Logo Designer

logo designer app logo technology data agency brand identy gradient brand design g f x s t o r e best of dribbble logo trends 2021 minimal colorful logo q logo branding letter q modern q q modern logo logos logo
QURETN is a cloud-based marketing data aggregation system which allows users to connect to a range of marketing platforms, business intelligence (BI) and data visualization systems, without needing help from developers.

More than 70 native integrations are offered, including Google AdWords, Analytics, BigQuery, Data Studio, Looker, Tableau, Power BI, Excel, and more.
QURETN Branding.......

Contact for freelance work.
Email : gfxstoreofficial@gmail.com
whatsApp;+8801822253239
FIVER link;https://cutt.ly/Dn9nalF
Regards
Saidur

