HowSimple

HowSimple's Design

HowSimple
HowSimple
  • Save
HowSimple's Design animation branding icon logo design vector typography illustration graphic design
Download color palette

This Design is just my own simple flat design character, that I'll use this design as my photo profile in my 'Dribbble' account.

Tools : Adobe Illustrator
Date : 17 July 2021

Hope you like it! Keep creative and be smart! You can do it!

HowSimple
HowSimple

More by HowSimple

View profile
    • Like