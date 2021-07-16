Ozenua Oluwatobi

Cocept landing page for Arkute furniture website

Ozenua Oluwatobi
Ozenua Oluwatobi
  • Save
Cocept landing page for Arkute furniture website icon furniture branding logo illustration mobile website ux design ui
Download color palette

Hey guys, here's a look at a hero page for Arkute. Let me know what you think.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Ozenua Oluwatobi
Ozenua Oluwatobi

More by Ozenua Oluwatobi

View profile
    • Like