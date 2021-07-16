Ozenua Oluwatobi

Flash e-commerce concept app

Ozenua Oluwatobi
Ozenua Oluwatobi
  • Save
Flash e-commerce concept app flat web minimal e commerce trypography ux branding ui illustration design
Download color palette

Just a concept app that allows you to transform your Instagram business into a store app.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Ozenua Oluwatobi
Ozenua Oluwatobi

More by Ozenua Oluwatobi

View profile
    • Like