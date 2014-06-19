I'm very excited to show off the new Tagstr app icon. Over the past few months we have been working non stop to transform the old Duplia platform into the new Tagstr platform. A completely new brand, an entire UI facelift and a complete redesign of the platform architecture.

The iOS app appearing on the store is the final piece to the puzzle. Expecting to be available any day now, we should be officially launching very soon! www.tagstr.co

Please check it out if you have some spare time and any sharing would be a great help!