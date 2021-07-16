E Wallet App - Financial Management Application 💰

Hi friends!

This shoot made by our designer Maulana Farhan 🐣

Wallencia!

Wallencia is a financial app (E-wallet App). Here you can transfer and pay with your account. It also provides a QR code scanner to proceed with payments. And then you can see your income and expenses for a certain period of time.

The QR code that has been scanned will be processed along with the payment details and the recipient. After that the user will enter a pin to verify the transaction and then the transaction will be successful.

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you for watching!

Follow us if you want to keep in touch and press [L] if love it! ❤️

---

Need a great design like this? Let’s have a chat!

📨 Email: furontodesign@gmail.com

💬 Whatsapp: Let's have a chat now

---

This is Furonto

Furonto is a remote design team based in Indonesia that specializes in UI/UX, 2D/3D Illustration, and Motion Graphic.

---

Find Furonto at

Instagram | Marketplace | LinkedIn