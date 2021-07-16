Furonto

E Wallet App - Financial Management Application 💰

Furonto
Furonto
Hire Us
  • Save
E Wallet App - Financial Management Application 💰 transfer transaction online transaction input pin design agency 3d atm card money app money finance expense app banking app money transfer payment app online payment scan app scanner qr code wallet app financial app
E Wallet App - Financial Management Application 💰 transfer transaction online transaction input pin design agency 3d atm card money app money finance expense app banking app money transfer payment app online payment scan app scanner qr code wallet app financial app
E Wallet App - Financial Management Application 💰 transfer transaction online transaction input pin design agency 3d atm card money app money finance expense app banking app money transfer payment app online payment scan app scanner qr code wallet app financial app
E Wallet App - Financial Management Application 💰 transfer transaction online transaction input pin design agency 3d atm card money app money finance expense app banking app money transfer payment app online payment scan app scanner qr code wallet app financial app
Download color palette
  1. Wallencia-3.jpg
  2. Wallencia-2.jpg
  3. Wallencia.jpg
  4. Wallencia-1.jpg

Hi friends!

This shoot made by our designer Maulana Farhan 🐣

Wallencia!
Wallencia is a financial app (E-wallet App). Here you can transfer and pay with your account. It also provides a QR code scanner to proceed with payments. And then you can see your income and expenses for a certain period of time.

The QR code that has been scanned will be processed along with the payment details and the recipient. After that the user will enter a pin to verify the transaction and then the transaction will be successful.

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you for watching!
Follow us if you want to keep in touch and press [L] if love it! ❤️
---
Need a great design like this? Let’s have a chat!
📨 Email: furontodesign@gmail.com
💬 Whatsapp: Let's have a chat now
---
This is Furonto
Furonto is a remote design team based in Indonesia that specializes in UI/UX, 2D/3D Illustration, and Motion Graphic.
---
Find Furonto at
Instagram | Marketplace | LinkedIn

Furonto
Furonto
Offering the best solution to every pixel created.
Hire Us

More by Furonto

View profile
    • Like