E Wallet App - Financial Management Application 💰

Hi friends!
This shoot made by our designer Maulana Farhan 🐣
Wallencia!
Wallencia is a financial app (E-wallet App). Here you can transfer and pay with your account. It also provides a QR code scanner to proceed with payments. And then you can see your income and expenses for a certain period of time.
The QR code that has been scanned will be processed along with the payment details and the recipient. After that the user will enter a pin to verify the transaction and then the transaction will be successful.
Thank you for watching!
Furonto
Furonto is a remote design team based in Indonesia that specializes in UI/UX, 2D/3D Illustration, and Motion Graphic.
