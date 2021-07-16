7

Lyft Venmo Payment Method

7
7
  • Save
Lyft Venmo Payment Method growth testing experiments sign up frictionless friction authentication auth money payment pay paypal venmo lyft
Download color palette

Worked across many teams to add Venmo as a new payment method to Lyft! Ran a whole bunch of experiments that proved that adding more ways to pay for a service reduced friction for new accounts. Hot ticket was that we already had PayPal and Venmo happened to be owned by the same corporation. Happy to say this shipped and made it easier than ever to take your first rideshare or bikeshare ride with Lyyyyyyyft! 😜

note: These are implementation screenshots not mockups

If you like it, don't hesitate to click "L" 💗 or "F".

Sprocket Bicycle App on Android
Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Tumblr
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on FB

Aos v4 p5
Rebound of
Lyft Android 5.18.3 Sign Up: Descriptive Payment
By 7
7
7
@Sprocket @7design

More by 7

View profile
    • Like