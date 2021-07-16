Lyft Venmo Payment Method

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Worked across many teams to add Venmo as a new payment method to Lyft! Ran a whole bunch of experiments that proved that adding more ways to pay for a service reduced friction for new accounts. Hot ticket was that we already had PayPal and Venmo happened to be owned by the same corporation. Happy to say this shipped and made it easier than ever to take your first rideshare or bikeshare ride with Lyyyyyyyft! 😜
note: These are implementation screenshots not mockups
