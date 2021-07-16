Lyft Walk Mode

Originally nicknamed "No, just walk mode" this was a mode I came up with at @Lyft. Riders want to save money and drivers don't want to drive miles out of their way to give someone a ride up a few blocks. For some nearby trips this will appear as a 100% discounted option you should definitely take!

@MarioHall for making the concept a reality + @LyftTransit & @LyftShared for building the walking system as part of their modes prior :)

note: these are actual implementation screenshots, not mocks

