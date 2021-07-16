Lyft Walk Mode

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Originally nicknamed "No, just walk mode" this was a mode I came up with at @Lyft. Riders want to save money and drivers don't want to drive miles out of their way to give someone a ride up a few blocks. For some nearby trips this will appear as a 100% discounted option you should definitely take!
@MarioHall for making the concept a reality + @LyftTransit & @LyftShared for building the walking system as part of their modes prior :)
note: these are actual implementation screenshots, not mocks
If you like it, don't hesitate to click "L" 💗 or "F".
Sprocket Bicycle App on Android
Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Tumblr
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on FB