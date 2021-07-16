Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lyft Walk Mode

climate change android mode innovation ux discount save free transportation pedestrian walking walk rideshare lyft
Originally nicknamed "No, just walk mode" this was a mode I came up with at @Lyft. Riders want to save money and drivers don't want to drive miles out of their way to give someone a ride up a few blocks. For some nearby trips this will appear as a 100% discounted option you should definitely take!

@MarioHall for making the concept a reality + @LyftTransit & @LyftShared for building the walking system as part of their modes prior :)

note: these are actual implementation screenshots, not mocks

