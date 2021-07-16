Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lisandro Pat

News Article Mobile UI

Lisandro Pat
Lisandro Pat
  • Save
News Article Mobile UI slider carousel paper article send comments magazine news post card mobile ui
Download color palette

Vozhero was a project created with the objective of facing fake news related to science and politics in Argentina. The goal was to directly connect journalists and politicians.

Say hi 👉 contact@lisandropat.com

🔗 Let's connect,
https://lisandropat.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Lisandro Pat
Lisandro Pat

More by Lisandro Pat

View profile
    • Like