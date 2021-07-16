Shehzad Alam

Political Yard Sign

Shehzad Alam
Shehzad Alam
  • Save
Political Yard Sign palm card republicans democrats postcard door hanger usa election illustrator banner logo political logo political
Download color palette

Political Yard sign for PEDRO FIGUEROA running for City Council.

Shehzad Alam
Shehzad Alam

More by Shehzad Alam

View profile
    • Like