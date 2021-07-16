Lindsay Rae Grizzard

Mural Project Outtakes

Lindsay Rae Grizzard
Lindsay Rae Grizzard
Hire Me
  • Save
Mural Project Outtakes music plants records branding mcm midcentury modern geometric overlay mural illustration
Mural Project Outtakes music plants records branding mcm midcentury modern geometric overlay mural illustration
Mural Project Outtakes music plants records branding mcm midcentury modern geometric overlay mural illustration
Download color palette
  1. Screen Shot 2021-07-16 at 7.13.09 PM.png
  2. Screen Shot 2021-07-16 at 2.23.19 PM.png
  3. Screen Shot 2021-07-16 at 12.03.20 PM.png

Mural for Ironclad with nods to record albums, plants and our MCM inspired office vibe.

Lindsay Rae Grizzard
Lindsay Rae Grizzard
Lead Brand Designer
Hire Me

More by Lindsay Rae Grizzard

View profile
    • Like