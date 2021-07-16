Debita Febriana

My Pita - Peroid Tracker Apps UI Design

My Pita - Peroid Tracker Apps UI Design
Hello Creative!,

An application that monitors the fertile period of the menstrual cycle is very important. In addition to helping monitor, we can also know the health of our quality of life which can have an impact on the menstrual cycle.

With a touch of pink and some cute illustrations make you feel comfortable.

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
