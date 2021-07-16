Newsfeed - Newspaper, Blog, Magazine Website

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Newsfeed is a magazine template with a clean and modern look. It's a perfect choice for news and magazine websites. The theme comes with a responsive layout, a touch of CSS3 to smooth animations, and a solid foundation to build on.
Hope you like it. Don't forget to press "L" if you like.
Download the Newsfeed : Ghost Version | Jekyll Version | HTML5 Version
