Newsfeed - Newspaper, Blog, Magazine Website

Newsfeed is a magazine template with a clean and modern look. It's a perfect choice for news and magazine websites. The theme comes with a responsive layout, a touch of CSS3 to smooth animations, and a solid foundation to build on.

Hope you like it. Don't forget to press "L" if you like.

Download the Newsfeed : Ghost Version | Jekyll Version | HTML5 Version

We are Web Development Agency

Discover our most amazing collection of high-quality themes that you would certainly like to have to build any website. Visit our website themeix.com

Have a Project? We are available for new web design & development project

support@themeix.com

Stay with us

Facebook | Twitter | Github

We have more works are on the way, follow us for further updates!