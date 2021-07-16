Debita Febriana

Swan Mendes Music Apps UI

Hello creative!.

Music is one that is closely related to our daily activities, which can be uplifting. But have you ever thought about having a very simple and complex application for one of your favorite idols or singers.

Some of the available features include:
- Discovery albums
- Music player in every album
- Display lyrics that we can see to sing together

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
