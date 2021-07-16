Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Black Bank - Dashboard Design

Black Bank - Dashboard Design dark mode web landing page vector branding logo illustration icon design ux ui
Have you ever wondered what a dashboard is for?
It is impossible to imagine a banking application without a dashboard.

The goal is to present complex information in a format that is easy for users to understand. If you have a large number of options, the dashboard can organize them all in a better way.

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
