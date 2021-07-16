Black Bank - Dashboard Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Have you ever wondered what a dashboard is for?
It is impossible to imagine a banking application without a dashboard.
The goal is to present complex information in a format that is easy for users to understand. If you have a large number of options, the dashboard can organize them all in a better way.
Press Like button or 'L' to show love
Thank you for watching
Make your project even more awesome!
Connect with me: aziez.design25@gmail.com