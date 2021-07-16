Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Maria Rey

Rojo Sol

Maria Rey
Maria Rey
  • Save
Rojo Sol artpop vector illustration design
Download color palette

Second piece of "The Red" Collection, portraying female in red. The intensity of the color it's a symbol of sensuality, beauty and love, but also of strength and power.
These digital pieces are available for purchase. Anyone interested in buying can contact me.❤

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Maria Rey
Maria Rey

More by Maria Rey

View profile
    • Like