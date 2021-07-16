Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Desertwave

Corporate Flyer

Desertwave
Desertwave
  • Save
Corporate Flyer template
Download color palette

Features:

- US Letter Size
- 02 Pages (double sided flyer)
- CMYK color mode
- Easy to edit
- Photoshop PSD File
- Compatible with Photoshop CS3, CS4, CS5, CS6, CC + Higher Version
- 300dpi
- Help Guide
- Preview Images not included in main file

Download: https://graphicriver.net/item/corporate-flyer/33106640

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Desertwave
Desertwave

More by Desertwave

View profile
    • Like