Features:

- US Letter Size

- 02 Pages (double sided flyer)

- CMYK color mode

- Easy to edit

- Photoshop PSD File

- Compatible with Photoshop CS3, CS4, CS5, CS6, CC + Higher Version

- 300dpi

- Help Guide

- Preview Images not included in main file

Download: https://graphicriver.net/item/corporate-flyer/33106640