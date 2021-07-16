Neural Point Of Sale Lite (NPOS Lite) is easy to use Mobile application with the most elegant design and user experience. With a wide range of features combining sales management, inventory, customer management, Sales reports, employees list and attendance management to provide your business automated process of overseeing your business operations. NPOS Lite is a cloud-based app, allowing your data to be stored online and easily accessible to you remotely.

