Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ali Mahmood

NPOS Lite

Ali Mahmood
Ali Mahmood
  • Save
NPOS Lite pos app app design inventory finance point of sale pos
Download color palette

Neural Point Of Sale Lite (NPOS Lite) is easy to use Mobile application with the most elegant design and user experience. With a wide range of features combining sales management, inventory, customer management, Sales reports, employees list and attendance management to provide your business automated process of overseeing your business operations. NPOS Lite is a cloud-based app, allowing your data to be stored online and easily accessible to you remotely.

www.alimahmood.info

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Ali Mahmood
Ali Mahmood

More by Ali Mahmood

View profile
    • Like