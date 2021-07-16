Tosete - Pets Market Place

Tosete is a pet Market Place targeted for UK market allowing users to adopt/buy a pets via secure payment method using Tosete escrow to avoid scams. Tosete also offers the breeders and pet sellers a platform to sell or put pets for adoption even new borns or a litter before its date.

Tosete Features

Pet buying or litter booking via escrow secure payment system.

Pet selling or take litter booking from buyers with secure payment.

Vetting buyers and sellers before doing business.

Pets forum for Pet owners, vets & breeders to discuss ideas & problems.

Pet profile for pet owners to keep track of pets health & vet visits.

Vets appointment booking