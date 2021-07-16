Kalleiyo Font is a cute handrawn display font with movement and grace.

This Font suits for various vector designs, printing such as digital wedding invitations, blogs, online shops, social media, while printing can be used in the field of product clothing, accessories, bags, pins, logos, business cards, watermarks and many others.

What’s Included :

– OTF & TTF

– Works on PC & Mac

– Easy to use ( Installations )

– Easy Convert to webfont

– Compabilty Windows, Apple, Linux, Cricut, Silhouette and Other cutting machines

Note of the author:

NOTE: This Demo is for PERSONAL USE ONLY!

link to purchase full version and commercial license:

Please visit our store for more great fonts:

Thank You

