Swoppi is a cross platform mobile application offering consumer an option to book remote personal care services like haircut, manicure, pedicure, massage, skin care and more or book an appointment at your favourite saloons near your.
Remote Service/Appointment Booking
In-App Payment System
Schedule Management
Portfolio Management
Messaging Feature
Reviews Management