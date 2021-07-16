Ali Mahmood

SWOPPI

Ali Mahmood
Ali Mahmood
  • Save
SWOPPI appointment booking remote service beauty service personal care branding barber ui
Download color palette

Swoppi is a cross platform mobile application offering consumer an option to book remote personal care services like haircut, manicure, pedicure, massage, skin care and more or book an appointment at your favourite saloons near your.

Remote Service/Appointment Booking
In-App Payment System
Schedule Management
Portfolio Management
Messaging Feature
Reviews Management

Ali Mahmood
Ali Mahmood

More by Ali Mahmood

View profile
    • Like