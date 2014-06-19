Alberto Campo Baeza – I Want to Be an Architect

A book designed for Olnick Spanu Architecture, it tells young people how to become an architect.

Written by Alberto Campo Baeza http://www.campobaeza.com/

The book has an English and Spanish translation, instead of creating two books I came up with a dual language design that doesn't establish importance for one language over the other. When the book is flipped over you get the opposite language, with an illustration in the middle separating the two.