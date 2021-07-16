Hexa Insight - Productivity SAAS App

HexaCube is designed to transforms communication to the next generation of engagement. By creating an experience which connects business to their customers, workforce & partners with intelligent, smooth and robust design offering the seamless experience to end-user.

Task & Ticket Management

Project & Timeline Management

Workforce Performance Management By Leader Boards

Documentation Scripting & Management

Email, Team chat & audio/video conferencing at one place with calendar syncing.

Privacy & permission management for user roles.