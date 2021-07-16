Ali Mahmood

Hexa Insight - Productivity SAAS App

HexaCube is designed to transforms communication to the next generation of engagement. By creating an experience which connects business to their customers, workforce & partners with intelligent, smooth and robust design offering the seamless experience to end-user.
Task & Ticket Management
Project & Timeline Management
Workforce Performance Management By Leader Boards
Documentation Scripting & Management
Email, Team chat & audio/video conferencing at one place with calendar syncing.
Privacy & permission management for user roles.

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
