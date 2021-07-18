Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
UKRPOSHTA app

UKRPOSHTA app
UKRPOSHTA - the second largest delivery service in Ukraine. According to the task define, we delivered a completely new design framework that modernize the user experience, drove engagement, and increase revenue. While reinforcing the brand’s mission we wanted to communicate trust. Our focus was on understanding the user contexts and needs ultimately elevating entire experience, which is achieved through constant iteration and cooperation of involved parties.

