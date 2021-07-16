Weather App Exploration | Daily UI Challenge 002

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi Friends! 👋
This is day two of my UI explorations. I have pin wheel that represents the weather as the day progresses as well as vital information of the weather statistics throughout the day. Today I wanted to experiment with a different style of flat and minimalistic design!
Hope you like it. Cheers! ✨
Feel free to give me some feedback.
