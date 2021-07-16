Weather App Exploration | Daily UI Challenge 002

Hi Friends! 👋

This is day two of my UI explorations. I have pin wheel that represents the weather as the day progresses as well as vital information of the weather statistics throughout the day. Today I wanted to experiment with a different style of flat and minimalistic design!

Hope you like it. Cheers! ✨

Feel free to give me some feedback.

Press "L" if you love it.

----------------

Make your project more awesome!

Visit my website: emmaeshler.xyz