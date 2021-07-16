Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Weather App Exploration | Daily UI Challenge 002

weather forecast ux ui design weather daily challenge daily ui ui challenge weather app app
Hi Friends! 👋

This is day two of my UI explorations. I have pin wheel that represents the weather as the day progresses as well as vital information of the weather statistics throughout the day. Today I wanted to experiment with a different style of flat and minimalistic design!

Hope you like it. Cheers! ✨
Feel free to give me some feedback.
Press "L" if you love it.
Make your project more awesome!
Visit my website: emmaeshler.xyz

