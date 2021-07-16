Rexx DeMarzio

Boise vintage travel poster

Boise vintage travel poster illustration vector illustration vector art vector midcenturymodern mid century modern midcentury mid century idaho boise travel poster poster design poster
I recently found out that Boise, Idaho has a ton of really cool mid century architecture and a group of people dedicated to its preservation. So here is the next installment in my mid century travel poster series, Boise. Let me know what you think.

