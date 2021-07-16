Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sprinkles Media

Hannah Childs Lifestyle

Sprinkles Media
Sprinkles Media
  • Save
Hannah Childs Lifestyle online store onlineshop women lifestyle clothing apparel ui graphic design agency copywriting website design web
Hannah Childs Lifestyle online store onlineshop women lifestyle clothing apparel ui graphic design agency copywriting website design web
Hannah Childs Lifestyle online store onlineshop women lifestyle clothing apparel ui graphic design agency copywriting website design web
Download color palette
  1. HannahChilds_Mockup_Lightbg.jpg
  2. HannahChild_Laptop_Mockup.jpg
  3. Website_tablet.jpg

ABOUT
Hannah Childs Lifestyle was sparked by a childhood dream to create equestrian clothes that make women feel beautiful, and help to bring manufacturing back to the USA.
www.hannahchildslifestyle.com

CHALLENGE
Hannah Childs Lifestyle is a luxury brand with a focus on community. In order to convey that, we needed a modern and beautiful site that could clearly communicate the essence and mission of the brand - women empowerment.

SOLUTION
In order for Hannah Childs Lifestyle to be able to compete with luxury brands, we focused her branding to embody modern feminism with a focus on customer ease. This was shown in the easy to understand categories and photography that showcased athletes enjoying the brand.

Sprinkles Media
Sprinkles Media
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Sprinkles Media

View profile
    • Like