ABOUT
Hannah Childs Lifestyle was sparked by a childhood dream to create equestrian clothes that make women feel beautiful, and help to bring manufacturing back to the USA.
www.hannahchildslifestyle.com
CHALLENGE
Hannah Childs Lifestyle is a luxury brand with a focus on community. In order to convey that, we needed a modern and beautiful site that could clearly communicate the essence and mission of the brand - women empowerment.
SOLUTION
In order for Hannah Childs Lifestyle to be able to compete with luxury brands, we focused her branding to embody modern feminism with a focus on customer ease. This was shown in the easy to understand categories and photography that showcased athletes enjoying the brand.