Onboarding screens concept- Travels you

Onboarding screens concept- Travels you adobexd travellingapp mobileuidesign branding logo logodesign appicon freelance remote job designs illustration design ux ui onboarding app mobile app travelling
The urge to travel comes genetically and if you're offered a seat on a rocket seat, don't ask what seat! Just get in. 🚀

Hey designers community 👋

Here I'm with my freshly brewed design concept and this is the user onboarding journey for an imaginary travel app - Travels You!

All kinds of feedbacks are appreciable!

Images from https://unsplash.com/

Wanna collaborate or work with me?
Connect me at: ritzzrini1234@gmail.com
or
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ritwika-mondal/

Also do pay a view at: https://www.behance.net/rinniemondal

Stay motivated! Keep travelling!

