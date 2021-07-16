Onboarding screens concept- Travels you

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The urge to travel comes genetically and if you're offered a seat on a rocket seat, don't ask what seat! Just get in. 🚀
Hey designers community 👋
Here I'm with my freshly brewed design concept and this is the user onboarding journey for an imaginary travel app - Travels You!
All kinds of feedbacks are appreciable!
Images from https://unsplash.com/
Wanna collaborate or work with me?
Connect me at: ritzzrini1234@gmail.com
or
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ritwika-mondal/
Also do pay a view at: https://www.behance.net/rinniemondal
Stay motivated! Keep travelling!