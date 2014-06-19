Squid&Pig

Supergato Stickers for Munkee Apps 04

Supergato Stickers for Munkee Apps 04 kawaii cute stickers chibi app mobile cat superhero squidandpig
We present Supergato!! He's superhero cat who defends justice wearing a cape and underwear.
Work done for the client MunkeeApps for their mobile applications.
Character design and developed in 20 stickers.

Posted on Jun 19, 2014
