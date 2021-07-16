Reena Ngauv

I'm just low key.

I'm just low key. graphic design loki vector typography illustration design
I'm complicated.
Sometimes, I'm coy.
Sometimes, I'm cunning.
And sometimes, I'm just low key.

Designed using Affinity Designer, Photoshop, and Illustrator.
I'm still struggling with finding tools in Affinity Designer. I do like the program but at times I have to switch back to Adobe Photoshop / Illustrator to get something done. I think Affinity Designer is a pretty powerful program but it's not a complete substitute for Adobe for me.

