I'm complicated.
Sometimes, I'm coy.
Sometimes, I'm cunning.
And sometimes, I'm just low key.
Get the shirt
https://tinyurl.com/imjustlowkey
Designed using Affinity Designer, Photoshop, and Illustrator.
I'm still struggling with finding tools in Affinity Designer. I do like the program but at times I have to switch back to Adobe Photoshop / Illustrator to get something done. I think Affinity Designer is a pretty powerful program but it's not a complete substitute for Adobe for me.