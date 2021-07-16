Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
RECA WEBSITE

RECA WEBSITE real estate agency website copywriting graphic design design web
ABOUT
Located in the heart of Orange County, RECA is committed to helping their clients buy and sell their dream homes. 
www.recauctions.com

CHALLENGE
RECA needed a website that was sleek, modern and easy to edit for their constant influx of available and sold homes.

SOLUTION
To meet this need, we combined modern colors with clean lines and luxury home images to create a new look for RECA.

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
