RECA WEBSITE

ABOUT
Located in the heart of Orange County, RECA is committed to helping their clients buy and sell their dream homes.
www.recauctions.com
CHALLENGE
RECA needed a website that was sleek, modern and easy to edit for their constant influx of available and sold homes.
SOLUTION
To meet this need, we combined modern colors with clean lines and luxury home images to create a new look for RECA.