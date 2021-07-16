/8signaturelogos/, Episode 2: Payments and Banks

Due to my passion for calligraphy, I decided to start a series of handwritten logos, reinventing 8 famous brands with a minimal style, like it was a signature. The second episode it’s dedicated to Payment methods companies and Banks.

First line, from the left: MasterCard, American Express, Visa, UniCredit.

Second line from the left: Deutsche Bank, Alipay, PayPal, Bankia.

If you like the idea, tell me in the comments your Top 3 or rebound this shot and make it at your style!